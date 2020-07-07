6138 N 28TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath golf course home, located in the fabulous Biltmore Courts Community! You are just walking distance major shopping, dining, and entertainment. This home features impressive upgrades and spectacular mountain views! The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, a large breakfast bar, and matching appliances. The living room has big bright windows and a cozy fireplace that you will enjoy on cooler evenings. Step out to your private balcony and bask in the fantastic views! The open layout of the living space allows you to entertain guests with ease. Both of the bedrooms have plush carpeting and excellent closet space for all of your belongings. The spacious master has a private ensuite bathroom with dual sinks and lovely finishes. This home has it all!