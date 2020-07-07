All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:11 PM

6138 N 28TH Street

6138 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6138 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath golf course home, located in the fabulous Biltmore Courts Community! You are just walking distance major shopping, dining, and entertainment. This home features impressive upgrades and spectacular mountain views! The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, a large breakfast bar, and matching appliances. The living room has big bright windows and a cozy fireplace that you will enjoy on cooler evenings. Step out to your private balcony and bask in the fantastic views! The open layout of the living space allows you to entertain guests with ease. Both of the bedrooms have plush carpeting and excellent closet space for all of your belongings. The spacious master has a private ensuite bathroom with dual sinks and lovely finishes. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 N 28TH Street have any available units?
6138 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6138 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 6138 N 28TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6138 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6138 N 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6138 N 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6138 N 28TH Street offer parking?
No, 6138 N 28TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6138 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 N 28TH Street have a pool?
No, 6138 N 28TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6138 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6138 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6138 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.

