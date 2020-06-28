All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

6120 N 28TH Street

6120 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6120 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the Biltmore Courts gated community, this stunning upgraded single-level home is now available for lease. Enjoy Arizona sunsets on your oversized private patio overlooking the 13th tee box on the Links golf course. Remodeled bathrooms; kitchen, featuring French Oak wood floors. Wolf and SubZero refrigerator & WINE storage; RESORT STYLE living at its finest; highlights include pool/spa, outdoor hiking path & lighted tennis court; minutes from the Arizona Biltmore Fashion Park. Shopping, great Restaurants and Entertainment! Centrally located within 15 minutes of the airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 N 28TH Street have any available units?
6120 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 6120 N 28TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6120 N 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6120 N 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6120 N 28TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6120 N 28TH Street offers parking.
Does 6120 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 N 28TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6120 N 28TH Street has a pool.
Does 6120 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6120 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.
