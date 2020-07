Amenities

Spacious 2 bed / 2 bath townhome with tile & wood flooring. In-unit washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard with covered patio and storage space. Two assigned covered parking spaces. Great community close to schools and shopping plazas, within minutes from I-17. Asking rent is $1,100 per month and $1,100 security deposit. Utilities not included. For more information and to schedule a property tour please email azhomerentals2@gmail.com.