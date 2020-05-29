All apartments in Phoenix
6035 E Calle Del Paisano --
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

6035 E Calle Del Paisano --

6035 East Calle Del Paisano · No Longer Available
Location

6035 East Calle Del Paisano, Phoenix, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This charming 4 bed + 3 bath split floor plan home is located on one of the best streets in Arcadia Proper. Open kitchen with lots of storage, family room features built ins and large picture windows with an abundance of natural light. Bathrooms are beautiful remodeled. Huge 16,187 square foot irrigated lot offers spectacular Camelback Mountain views from the front patio, tons of grass and a sparkling swimming pool. This home will truly wow and is a must see! Located in the heart of Arcadia and super close to shopping, dining, freeways and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

