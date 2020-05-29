6035 E Calle Del Paisano

Amenities

This charming 4 bed + 3 bath split floor plan home is located on one of the best streets in Arcadia Proper. Open kitchen with lots of storage, family room features built ins and large picture windows with an abundance of natural light. Bathrooms are beautiful remodeled. Huge 16,187 square foot irrigated lot offers spectacular Camelback Mountain views from the front patio, tons of grass and a sparkling swimming pool. This home will truly wow and is a must see! Located in the heart of Arcadia and super close to shopping, dining, freeways and more!