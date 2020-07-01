All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6033 W Vernon Ave
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

6033 W Vernon Ave

6033 West Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6033 West Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom, two bath home has just been renovated. The kitchen and bathroom have been updated and the kitchen opens up to the great room. $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee.

You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 W Vernon Ave have any available units?
6033 W Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 W Vernon Ave have?
Some of 6033 W Vernon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 W Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6033 W Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 W Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6033 W Vernon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6033 W Vernon Ave offer parking?
No, 6033 W Vernon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6033 W Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 W Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 W Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 6033 W Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6033 W Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 6033 W Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 W Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 W Vernon Ave has units with dishwashers.

