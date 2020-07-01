6033 W Vernon Ave

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom, two bath home has just been renovated. The kitchen and bathroom have been updated and the kitchen opens up to the great room. $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee.
You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5414439)