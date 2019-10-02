All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6013 N 31st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6013 N 31st Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:11 PM

6013 N 31st Avenue

6013 North 31st Avenue · (602) 418-2473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6013 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Single story, 3bed, 2 bath, end unit townhome- fully furnished and move in ready! Nicely updated, this unit has everything you need- Black / SS kitchen appliances, full size washer & dryer (in unit), all tile / laminate floors- no carpet! Large, private covered patio with parking immediately behind unit. Walk to community pool, Grand Canyon University, WalMart and more! Fully furnished with everything you need- 3br bedroom is empty and ready for use as bedroom, playroom, office, etc. Great central location is a quick commute to I-17, US60 & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 N 31st Avenue have any available units?
6013 N 31st Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6013 N 31st Avenue have?
Some of 6013 N 31st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 N 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6013 N 31st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 N 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6013 N 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6013 N 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6013 N 31st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6013 N 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6013 N 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 N 31st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6013 N 31st Avenue has a pool.
Does 6013 N 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6013 N 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 N 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6013 N 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6013 N 31st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity