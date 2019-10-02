6013 N 31st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Single story, 3bed, 2 bath, end unit townhome- fully furnished and move in ready! Nicely updated, this unit has everything you need- Black / SS kitchen appliances, full size washer & dryer (in unit), all tile / laminate floors- no carpet! Large, private covered patio with parking immediately behind unit. Walk to community pool, Grand Canyon University, WalMart and more! Fully furnished with everything you need- 3br bedroom is empty and ready for use as bedroom, playroom, office, etc. Great central location is a quick commute to I-17, US60 & more!