601 W SANDRA Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

JUST BRING A TOOTHBRUSH! This fully FURNISHED rental is available JUNE 15, 2019!!! . MUST STAY FULLY FURNISHED. ALL PEAK SEASON MONTHS ARE OPEN AND LEASE PRICE WILL VARY BASED ON LENGTH OF LEASE. This executive patio home is conveniently located in a private neighborhood in Moon Valley. It features a split floor plan, custom shutters, beautiful kitchen with a private office off of the kitchen. It also has a nice size yard with grass and covered patio. This home includes everything and rents easily. Rent can vary depending on the terms of the lease. Non-smoking and no cats.