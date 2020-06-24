All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
601 W SANDRA Terrace
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

601 W SANDRA Terrace

601 West Sandra Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

601 West Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

JUST BRING A TOOTHBRUSH! This fully FURNISHED rental is available JUNE 15, 2019!!! . MUST STAY FULLY FURNISHED. ALL PEAK SEASON MONTHS ARE OPEN AND LEASE PRICE WILL VARY BASED ON LENGTH OF LEASE. This executive patio home is conveniently located in a private neighborhood in Moon Valley. It features a split floor plan, custom shutters, beautiful kitchen with a private office off of the kitchen. It also has a nice size yard with grass and covered patio. This home includes everything and rents easily. Rent can vary depending on the terms of the lease. Non-smoking and no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W SANDRA Terrace have any available units?
601 W SANDRA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 W SANDRA Terrace have?
Some of 601 W SANDRA Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W SANDRA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
601 W SANDRA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W SANDRA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 601 W SANDRA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 601 W SANDRA Terrace offer parking?
No, 601 W SANDRA Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 601 W SANDRA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W SANDRA Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W SANDRA Terrace have a pool?
No, 601 W SANDRA Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 601 W SANDRA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 601 W SANDRA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W SANDRA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 W SANDRA Terrace has units with dishwashers.
