Phoenix, AZ
6 W PALM Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

6 W PALM Lane

6 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Willo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Chateau on Central! This private residence is 5224 sq ft and offers true downtown living with luxury style! This beautiful brownstone has 5 stories of upscale living , office space to work from home , host patients or customers. Complete with elevator, soaring ceilings and 2 amazing rooftop terraces. Enter from the charming courtyard into a large foyer and office or enter directly from the private, attached 2 car garage. There are gracious living spaces on each floor, all easily accessed with a large private elevator. Living here offers a true lock and leave lifestyle just across the street from the Phoenix Art Museum, the Heard Museum, across the street from the park and is adjacent to the light rail and a short walk to fabulous restaurants .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 W PALM Lane have any available units?
6 W PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 W PALM Lane have?
Some of 6 W PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 W PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 W PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 W PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 W PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6 W PALM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6 W PALM Lane offers parking.
Does 6 W PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 W PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 W PALM Lane have a pool?
No, 6 W PALM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6 W PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 W PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 W PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 W PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.
