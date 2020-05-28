6 W PALM Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Chateau on Central! This private residence is 5224 sq ft and offers true downtown living with luxury style! This beautiful brownstone has 5 stories of upscale living , office space to work from home , host patients or customers. Complete with elevator, soaring ceilings and 2 amazing rooftop terraces. Enter from the charming courtyard into a large foyer and office or enter directly from the private, attached 2 car garage. There are gracious living spaces on each floor, all easily accessed with a large private elevator. Living here offers a true lock and leave lifestyle just across the street from the Phoenix Art Museum, the Heard Museum, across the street from the park and is adjacent to the light rail and a short walk to fabulous restaurants .