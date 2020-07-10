5924 W. Leiber Pl.

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 5/31/19.



Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Sparkling Pool! Open concept kitchen with granite countertops and Maple Cabinets, Gas Appliances. Large Laundry Room, Covered Patio, Prestigious gated community among the Mountains. Amenities include numerous walking trails, Children’s Play area with Water Pad. Beautiful Green Belt with Ramadas.



Major Crossroads: 61st Ave. & Happy Valley Rd.



Near: I-17 & 101 Loop. Ludden Mountain Preserve, Thunderbird Conservation Park, The 500 Club at Adobe Dam, Deem Hills Community Park, Deem Hills Recreation Area, New River



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



