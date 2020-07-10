All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:53 AM

5924 W. Leiber Pl.

5924 West Leiber Place · No Longer Available
Location

5924 West Leiber Place, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 5/31/19.

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Sparkling Pool! Open concept kitchen with granite countertops and Maple Cabinets, Gas Appliances. Large Laundry Room, Covered Patio, Prestigious gated community among the Mountains. Amenities include numerous walking trails, Children’s Play area with Water Pad. Beautiful Green Belt with Ramadas.

Major Crossroads: 61st Ave. & Happy Valley Rd.

Near: I-17 & 101 Loop. Ludden Mountain Preserve, Thunderbird Conservation Park, The 500 Club at Adobe Dam, Deem Hills Community Park, Deem Hills Recreation Area, New River

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 W. Leiber Pl. have any available units?
5924 W. Leiber Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 W. Leiber Pl. have?
Some of 5924 W. Leiber Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 W. Leiber Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5924 W. Leiber Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 W. Leiber Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5924 W. Leiber Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 5924 W. Leiber Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5924 W. Leiber Pl. offers parking.
Does 5924 W. Leiber Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 W. Leiber Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 W. Leiber Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 5924 W. Leiber Pl. has a pool.
Does 5924 W. Leiber Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5924 W. Leiber Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 W. Leiber Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5924 W. Leiber Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

