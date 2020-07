5921 W CHARLOTTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GREAT 4 BEDROOM 3 CAR GARAGE RENTAL IN A GATED COMMUNITY. SHOWS CLEAN! HOME IS IN GREAT CONDITION. BLACK APPLIANCES, 2'' WOOD BLINDS, BRAND NEW TILE AND BASEBOARDS THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME! CABINETS IN LAUNDRY ROOM, SERVICE DOOR IN GARAGE. BACKYARD GORGEOUS WITH GRASS AND MATURE LANDSCAPING. CLOSE TO LOCAL BARS AND RESTAURANTS INCLUDING STARBUCKS. 5-7 MINUTES TO LOOP 101 OR I-17. COMMUNITY FEATURES PRIVATE GATE FROM COMMUNITY TO LAS BRISAS, PARKS AND WALKING PATHS THROUGHOUT, SPLASH PAD FOR THE KIDS. $45/PER PERSON FOR CREDIT APPLICATION. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST HAVE CREDIT PULLED. CC&R'S, UNDER DOCUMENT TAB FOR YOUR REVIEW