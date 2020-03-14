All apartments in Phoenix
Location

5817 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Available long term for 3/6/12 month lease. Southwest luxury awaits at this furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Central Scottsdale. Situated on a corner lot, this retreat offers a quiet and private location. Enjoy a large backyard oasis, beautifully landscaped and lined with citrus and palm trees, landscape care included in rent. Pool care also included for your private pool with heating option, heat paid by tenant, a putting green, and a covered patio with a grill and alfresco dining. The stylish interior features warm tones and upscale furnishings. Highlights include a game room with a pool table and a comfy living area with a crackling fireplace while you watch a movie on the 55 inch TV.

The well-equipped kitchen is detailed with granite counter-tops, alder cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Serve tasty meals at the dining table, or perch at the kitchen bar. A breakfast nook offers a cozy spot to sip morning coffee.

Find quiet privacy in the master suite, which boasts a stately king bed, 42 inch TV, and walk-in closet. The en-suite bathroom offers a double vanity, a walk-in shower with a built-in seat, and direct access to the pool area. The second bedroom features a queen bed with a 32inch TV, while the third guest room has a twin-over-full bunk bed and an additional twin bed. Doubling as an office, the fourth bedroom is furnished with a twin daybed with a trundle. This space includes a desk, printer, 32 inch TV, books, and games and the guest bathroom is configured with a double vanity and tub/shower combination.

The private large backyard offers quiet seclusion with ample space for outdoor games and relaxation. Practice your skills on the putting green before you head to one of the nearby courses. Take a refreshing dip in the private pool or soak up the sun on one of six lounge chairs. As evening falls, fire up the gas grill and host a family cookout under the covered patio. Outfitted with ceilings fans this space offers a cool spot to unwind and dine outside. Pool heat is ran off of propane provided by tenant.

This pet-friendly home includes a washer/dryer, and parking for up to four cars (two in the garage and two in the driveway). No Street parking from 7am-2pm on School days. In an ultra-convenient locale, your home offers easy access to I-51 and The Mayo Clinic is 2.5 miles away. You will also be near the Kierland Commons shopping and restaurant district (2 miles) as well as the Scottsdale Quarter (3 miles). Old Town Scottsdale is within 12 miles. For outdoor adventures, head to the nearby hiking trails at Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountain. Lease options for 3, 6 and 12 months.

This is the furnished rental of your dreams! Come by and see it today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 East Waltann Lane have any available units?
5817 East Waltann Lane has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5817 East Waltann Lane have?
Some of 5817 East Waltann Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 East Waltann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5817 East Waltann Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 East Waltann Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5817 East Waltann Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5817 East Waltann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5817 East Waltann Lane does offer parking.
Does 5817 East Waltann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5817 East Waltann Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 East Waltann Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5817 East Waltann Lane has a pool.
Does 5817 East Waltann Lane have accessible units?
No, 5817 East Waltann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 East Waltann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5817 East Waltann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
