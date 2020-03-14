5817 East Waltann Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage

Available long term for 3/6/12 month lease. Southwest luxury awaits at this furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Central Scottsdale. Situated on a corner lot, this retreat offers a quiet and private location. Enjoy a large backyard oasis, beautifully landscaped and lined with citrus and palm trees, landscape care included in rent. Pool care also included for your private pool with heating option, heat paid by tenant, a putting green, and a covered patio with a grill and alfresco dining. The stylish interior features warm tones and upscale furnishings. Highlights include a game room with a pool table and a comfy living area with a crackling fireplace while you watch a movie on the 55 inch TV.



The well-equipped kitchen is detailed with granite counter-tops, alder cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Serve tasty meals at the dining table, or perch at the kitchen bar. A breakfast nook offers a cozy spot to sip morning coffee.



Find quiet privacy in the master suite, which boasts a stately king bed, 42 inch TV, and walk-in closet. The en-suite bathroom offers a double vanity, a walk-in shower with a built-in seat, and direct access to the pool area. The second bedroom features a queen bed with a 32inch TV, while the third guest room has a twin-over-full bunk bed and an additional twin bed. Doubling as an office, the fourth bedroom is furnished with a twin daybed with a trundle. This space includes a desk, printer, 32 inch TV, books, and games and the guest bathroom is configured with a double vanity and tub/shower combination.



The private large backyard offers quiet seclusion with ample space for outdoor games and relaxation. Practice your skills on the putting green before you head to one of the nearby courses. Take a refreshing dip in the private pool or soak up the sun on one of six lounge chairs. As evening falls, fire up the gas grill and host a family cookout under the covered patio. Outfitted with ceilings fans this space offers a cool spot to unwind and dine outside. Pool heat is ran off of propane provided by tenant.



This pet-friendly home includes a washer/dryer, and parking for up to four cars (two in the garage and two in the driveway). No Street parking from 7am-2pm on School days. In an ultra-convenient locale, your home offers easy access to I-51 and The Mayo Clinic is 2.5 miles away. You will also be near the Kierland Commons shopping and restaurant district (2 miles) as well as the Scottsdale Quarter (3 miles). Old Town Scottsdale is within 12 miles. For outdoor adventures, head to the nearby hiking trails at Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountain. Lease options for 3, 6 and 12 months.



This is the furnished rental of your dreams! Come by and see it today!



Contact us to schedule a showing.