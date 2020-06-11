5744 South 21st Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the beautiful Copper Leaf Community! First level is formal living room, half bath, 2 car attached garage, full size washer &amp; dryer included; second level features a beautiful Kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, refrigerator included. Hard wood flooring throughout living room &amp; kitchen, hallway bath and both secondary bedrooms. Make your way up to the third floor to your master suite, walk in closet &amp; bath. Community pool and adjacent to Hermoso Park, with playgrounds, bbq areas, baseball and soccer fields, a public pool, skate park and more! Centrally located with easy access to ASU, downtown, Sky Harbor Airport, as well as schools, dining and shopping. $1350.00/mo + 4% tax; $1350.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. Income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores; no felonies; no judgments/evictions. No section 8 or housing vouchers. $55.00 application fee/per applicant. Call today for a showing! #480-721-7979