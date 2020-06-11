All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5744 South 21st Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5744 South 21st Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5744 South 21st Plaza

5744 South 21st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5744 South 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the beautiful Copper Leaf Community! First level is formal living room, half bath, 2 car attached garage, full size washer &amp;amp; dryer included; second level features a beautiful Kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, refrigerator included. Hard wood flooring throughout living room &amp;amp; kitchen, hallway bath and both secondary bedrooms. Make your way up to the third floor to your master suite, walk in closet &amp;amp; bath. Community pool and adjacent to Hermoso Park, with playgrounds, bbq areas, baseball and soccer fields, a public pool, skate park and more! Centrally located with easy access to ASU, downtown, Sky Harbor Airport, as well as schools, dining and shopping. $1350.00/mo + 4% tax; $1350.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. Income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores; no felonies; no judgments/evictions. No section 8 or housing vouchers. $55.00 application fee/per applicant. Call today for a showing! #480-721-7979

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 South 21st Plaza have any available units?
5744 South 21st Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5744 South 21st Plaza have?
Some of 5744 South 21st Plaza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 South 21st Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5744 South 21st Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 South 21st Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 5744 South 21st Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5744 South 21st Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 5744 South 21st Plaza does offer parking.
Does 5744 South 21st Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 South 21st Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 South 21st Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 5744 South 21st Plaza has a pool.
Does 5744 South 21st Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5744 South 21st Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 South 21st Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 5744 South 21st Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College