Spacious single level Ranch home in Arcadia Proper on large quiet interior lot with views of Camelback Mountain. Home offers two masters, Living/Dining/Great Room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, and large private backyard with pool, mature landscaping and no rear neighbor. Walk out the back gate to jog, bike or walk along the Arizona Canal. Lease includes lawn and pool care, Hopi, Ingleside and Arcadia High plus all that Arcadia Proper has to offer.