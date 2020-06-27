All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

5731 E EVANS Drive

5731 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5731 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully clean single level home situated on a quiet/private lot that is within easy walking distance to Horizon High school & is a very short drive to Kierland/Scottsdale Quarter for shopping & dining! Upon entering the home, you will notice the light & bright formal floor plan that is appointed with some very nice upgrades; Gorgeous real hardwood flooring and a nice sized island kitchen with cherry cabinetry with beautifully coordinating granite slab counter tops, newer interior paint, plantation shutters on most windows & stainless steel appliances (washer/dryer included). Out back you will find a refreshing pool, a nice sized covered patio, a grassy play area & mature landscaping. 2 Storage sheds in backyard. Full pool service & landscape maintenance are all included as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 E EVANS Drive have any available units?
5731 E EVANS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 E EVANS Drive have?
Some of 5731 E EVANS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 E EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5731 E EVANS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 E EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5731 E EVANS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5731 E EVANS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5731 E EVANS Drive offers parking.
Does 5731 E EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5731 E EVANS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 E EVANS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5731 E EVANS Drive has a pool.
Does 5731 E EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5731 E EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 E EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5731 E EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.
