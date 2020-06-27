5731 E EVANS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully clean single level home situated on a quiet/private lot that is within easy walking distance to Horizon High school & is a very short drive to Kierland/Scottsdale Quarter for shopping & dining! Upon entering the home, you will notice the light & bright formal floor plan that is appointed with some very nice upgrades; Gorgeous real hardwood flooring and a nice sized island kitchen with cherry cabinetry with beautifully coordinating granite slab counter tops, newer interior paint, plantation shutters on most windows & stainless steel appliances (washer/dryer included). Out back you will find a refreshing pool, a nice sized covered patio, a grassy play area & mature landscaping. 2 Storage sheds in backyard. Full pool service & landscape maintenance are all included as well!