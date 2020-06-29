All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5710 E SHARON Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

5710 E SHARON Drive

5710 East Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5710 East Sharon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming, gated courtyard entrance and sanded stucco exterior creates great CURB APPEAL! Beautiful island kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, slab granite, custom cabinets. Great room floor plan with split master, huge diving deep fenced pool, flagstone covered patio, bocce ball court, grassy back yard. All newer: A/C, windows, doors, & baths too! Natural stone flooring throughout. RV gate and parking-no HOA. 16,000sf North/South lot. Washer/dryer included. Fresh interior and exterior paint Sept 2019! Pool and landscape service included with rent. Dogs OK with landlord approval (no felines). No smoking. Great location close to Paradise Valley, Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter shops and dining. Highly Desirable Paradise Valley Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 E SHARON Drive have any available units?
5710 E SHARON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5710 E SHARON Drive have?
Some of 5710 E SHARON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 E SHARON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5710 E SHARON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 E SHARON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5710 E SHARON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5710 E SHARON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5710 E SHARON Drive offers parking.
Does 5710 E SHARON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5710 E SHARON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 E SHARON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5710 E SHARON Drive has a pool.
Does 5710 E SHARON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5710 E SHARON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 E SHARON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5710 E SHARON Drive has units with dishwashers.
