5710 E SHARON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming, gated courtyard entrance and sanded stucco exterior creates great CURB APPEAL! Beautiful island kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, slab granite, custom cabinets. Great room floor plan with split master, huge diving deep fenced pool, flagstone covered patio, bocce ball court, grassy back yard. All newer: A/C, windows, doors, & baths too! Natural stone flooring throughout. RV gate and parking-no HOA. 16,000sf North/South lot. Washer/dryer included. Fresh interior and exterior paint Sept 2019! Pool and landscape service included with rent. Dogs OK with landlord approval (no felines). No smoking. Great location close to Paradise Valley, Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter shops and dining. Highly Desirable Paradise Valley Schools!