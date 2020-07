5709 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

UPDATED HOME WITH NEWER KITCHEN FEATURING BEAUTIFUL CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS AND NEWER TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS. BRAND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED. BATHROOMS HAVE UPDATED VANITIES, SINKS, COUNTERS AND FAUCETS. HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER PV SCHOOLS. BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE AND CONVENIENT TO 51, 101, DESERT RIDGE, KIERLAND AND SO MUCH MORE. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE...PLENTY OF ROOM FOR FAMILY GATHERINGS. LIVING AND DINING ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. SPACIOUS YARD WITH GRASS TO ENJOY. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! GREAT AREA AND DESERT SPRINGS ELEMENTARY, DESERT SHADOWS MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL! ALL DEPOSITS & FIRST PAYMENT MUST BE CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY (CASHIERS CHECK) MADE PAYABLE TO WEST USA REALTY - NO EXCEPTIONS! RENTAL TAX OF 2.3% ADDED TO RENT.