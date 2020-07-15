5640 W Kowalsky Lane

Amenities

Come and SEE This Beautiful 3bd 2ba Home Situated in the Gorgeous Gated River Walk Estates Community in Laveen. Kitchen Featuring Granite Countertops, Upgraded Cabinets, Newer Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Kitchen Opens into a Large and Bright Living Space. Both Bathrooms Decorated with Beautiful Tile Work. Newer High End Washer and Dryer Included. Medium Sized Doggie Door Leads to Low Maintenance Yard with Small Covered Patio Area. Security System is Activated and also Included in Rent. Community Features Big Common Space with Playground. Nearby to Up and Coming Loop 202 Freeway. Available ASAP! Rent $1560.00/mo, $150 Admin Fee and $1560.00 Security Deposit. Dogs are Welcome with a $250 Non Refundable Deposit. $55 Application Fee/Adult. Please Schedule a showing or Call Kristi: 320-267-1943.