Phoenix, AZ
5640 W Kowalsky Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 5:36 PM

5640 W Kowalsky Lane

5640 W Kowalsky Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5640 W Kowalsky Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and SEE This Beautiful 3bd 2ba Home Situated in the Gorgeous Gated River Walk Estates Community in Laveen. Kitchen Featuring Granite Countertops, Upgraded Cabinets, Newer Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Kitchen Opens into a Large and Bright Living Space. Both Bathrooms Decorated with Beautiful Tile Work. Newer High End Washer and Dryer Included. Medium Sized Doggie Door Leads to Low Maintenance Yard with Small Covered Patio Area. Security System is Activated and also Included in Rent. Community Features Big Common Space with Playground. Nearby to Up and Coming Loop 202 Freeway. Available ASAP! Rent $1560.00/mo, $150 Admin Fee and $1560.00 Security Deposit. Dogs are Welcome with a $250 Non Refundable Deposit. $55 Application Fee/Adult. Please Schedule a showing or Call Kristi: 320-267-1943.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 W Kowalsky Lane have any available units?
5640 W Kowalsky Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5640 W Kowalsky Lane have?
Some of 5640 W Kowalsky Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 W Kowalsky Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5640 W Kowalsky Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 W Kowalsky Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5640 W Kowalsky Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5640 W Kowalsky Lane offer parking?
No, 5640 W Kowalsky Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5640 W Kowalsky Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5640 W Kowalsky Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 W Kowalsky Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5640 W Kowalsky Lane has a pool.
Does 5640 W Kowalsky Lane have accessible units?
No, 5640 W Kowalsky Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 W Kowalsky Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5640 W Kowalsky Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
