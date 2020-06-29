All apartments in Phoenix
5639 East Thunderbird Road
Last updated June 29 2020 at 8:41 PM

5639 East Thunderbird Road

5639 East Thunderbird Road · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5639 East Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
**HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!**

Absolutely stunning 4 bed 2 bath home tucked away in a desirable Scottsdale location close to golf, shopping and eateries! This lovely home has an ideal open layout, plenty of space for gatherings, fireplace in family room, beautiful backyard with pool and so many more touches that make this home a renter's paradise!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 East Thunderbird Road have any available units?
5639 East Thunderbird Road has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5639 East Thunderbird Road currently offering any rent specials?
5639 East Thunderbird Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 East Thunderbird Road pet-friendly?
No, 5639 East Thunderbird Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5639 East Thunderbird Road offer parking?
No, 5639 East Thunderbird Road does not offer parking.
Does 5639 East Thunderbird Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 East Thunderbird Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 East Thunderbird Road have a pool?
Yes, 5639 East Thunderbird Road has a pool.
Does 5639 East Thunderbird Road have accessible units?
No, 5639 East Thunderbird Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 East Thunderbird Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 East Thunderbird Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 East Thunderbird Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5639 East Thunderbird Road does not have units with air conditioning.
