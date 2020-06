Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage

This home has a bedroom for everyone with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths! It is tile throughout! Two car garage, large back yard with extra storage. Kitchen with built in microwave and dishwasher. Home has been freshly painted. Dining room next to kitchen. Large laundry room with extra cabinets. Great location close to the I10, shopping, dining and more!