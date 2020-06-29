All apartments in Phoenix
5620 E MONTEROSA Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

5620 E MONTEROSA Street

5620 East Monterosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

5620 East Monterosa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New construction in the heart of Arcadia with unobstructed views of Camelback Mountain. Comes fully furnished - month to month rentals accepted. The home features four bedrooms (two masters), 4.5 bathrooms, an office and an additional game/bonus room. The living area features 21 foot tall ceilings, gas fireplace and sliding doors to a covered patio with complete views of Camelback Mountain. The kitchen features Wolf appliances, SubZero 36'' fridge & freezer, double dishwashers, pot filler, gas cooktop, double wall oven, walk-in pantry, beverage fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 E MONTEROSA Street have any available units?
5620 E MONTEROSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 E MONTEROSA Street have?
Some of 5620 E MONTEROSA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 E MONTEROSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
5620 E MONTEROSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 E MONTEROSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 5620 E MONTEROSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5620 E MONTEROSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 5620 E MONTEROSA Street offers parking.
Does 5620 E MONTEROSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 E MONTEROSA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 E MONTEROSA Street have a pool?
No, 5620 E MONTEROSA Street does not have a pool.
Does 5620 E MONTEROSA Street have accessible units?
No, 5620 E MONTEROSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 E MONTEROSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 E MONTEROSA Street has units with dishwashers.
