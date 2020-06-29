5620 E MONTEROSA Street

Amenities

New construction in the heart of Arcadia with unobstructed views of Camelback Mountain. Comes fully furnished - month to month rentals accepted. The home features four bedrooms (two masters), 4.5 bathrooms, an office and an additional game/bonus room. The living area features 21 foot tall ceilings, gas fireplace and sliding doors to a covered patio with complete views of Camelback Mountain. The kitchen features Wolf appliances, SubZero 36'' fridge & freezer, double dishwashers, pot filler, gas cooktop, double wall oven, walk-in pantry, beverage fridge.