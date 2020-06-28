All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5530 E CHARTER OAK Road
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

5530 E CHARTER OAK Road

5530 East Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5530 East Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated and upgraded! This contemporary style, light and bright, single level home has everything! Huge backyard with large, diving pool, completely resurfaced with pebbletec, Open, split floorplan with dining area, living area all with dual paned windows , no interior steps, gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, breakfast bar, GE Profile appliances, pantry, great room with woodburning fireplace, fabulous master suite with oversized walk in closet and double sink master bath plus accent tiled shower with dual rainwater shower heads. Two generous sized bedrooms share another double sink dual rainwater shower bathroom. The large laundry room has countertop and cabinets to store supplies from Costco. Close to shopping, restaurants and access to the 51 freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
5530 E CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road have?
Some of 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
5530 E CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
Yes, 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road offers parking.
Does 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
Yes, 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road has a pool.
Does 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 E CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College