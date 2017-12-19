All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:36 AM

5523 W ANDREA Drive

5523 West Andrea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5523 West Andrea Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in highly desired Stetson Valley subdivision with beautiful mountain views. The home features a large open floor with formal living & dining room. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, eat-in dining. Spacious family room with built-in desk & exit to patio with 2 car garage with service door and lot of cabinets for storage. Community features include biking/walking trails & playgrounds/parks. Natural grass backyard. Home equipped with Water Softener and RO system. Tenant requires at least 24 hours notice for all showings. All the doors will be opened for you so you don't have to touch anything explicitly. If possible please follow the CDC guidelines and wear masks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5523 W ANDREA Drive have any available units?
5523 W ANDREA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5523 W ANDREA Drive have?
Some of 5523 W ANDREA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 W ANDREA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5523 W ANDREA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 W ANDREA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5523 W ANDREA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5523 W ANDREA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5523 W ANDREA Drive offers parking.
Does 5523 W ANDREA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5523 W ANDREA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 W ANDREA Drive have a pool?
No, 5523 W ANDREA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5523 W ANDREA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5523 W ANDREA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 W ANDREA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5523 W ANDREA Drive has units with dishwashers.

