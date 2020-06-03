All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5440 W PARK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5440 W PARK Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:11 AM

5440 W PARK Street

5440 West Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5440 West Park Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great Home located on a Cul de Sac street.that says Welcome Home as you come through the front door! Spacious 3BR 2BA, hard surface floors throughout, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, full hall bath, large master with walk in closet, master bath w/double sinks, walk-in shower. Kitchen open to Dining/Living Great Room. New dishwasher just installed, Range/oven, Built in Microwave, Side by side Refrigerator. Open bright eating area in Kitchen. Laundry Rm w/washer dryer provided for tenants convenience.Covered Patio north facing patio for outside living. This home has always rented quickly so don't hesitate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 W PARK Street have any available units?
5440 W PARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 W PARK Street have?
Some of 5440 W PARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 W PARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
5440 W PARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 W PARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 5440 W PARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5440 W PARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 5440 W PARK Street offers parking.
Does 5440 W PARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5440 W PARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 W PARK Street have a pool?
No, 5440 W PARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 5440 W PARK Street have accessible units?
No, 5440 W PARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 W PARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 W PARK Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College