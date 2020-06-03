5440 W PARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great Home located on a Cul de Sac street.that says Welcome Home as you come through the front door! Spacious 3BR 2BA, hard surface floors throughout, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, full hall bath, large master with walk in closet, master bath w/double sinks, walk-in shower. Kitchen open to Dining/Living Great Room. New dishwasher just installed, Range/oven, Built in Microwave, Side by side Refrigerator. Open bright eating area in Kitchen. Laundry Rm w/washer dryer provided for tenants convenience.Covered Patio north facing patio for outside living. This home has always rented quickly so don't hesitate!