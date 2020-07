Amenities

new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Rare opportunity to rent a brand new construction home! The main floor has an open great room and dining area that lead into a spacious kitchen. Upstairs is the owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet as well as 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Blinds & Appliances included (not pictured).



$1450/mo. plus $2175 Refundable Security Deposit and fees. No Section 8, No Pets.



www.PMIeastvalley.com

480-264-7193