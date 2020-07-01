All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5426 W HARWELL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5426 W HARWELL Road
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

5426 W HARWELL Road

5426 West Harwell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5426 West Harwell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Estrella Mountain Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two story gem is waiting for you. The front room can be a formal living room. The kitchen is very open and a great for entertaining. Huge Island (You will love it!) w/plenty of seating, lots of counter space, 3 yr old appliances & walk in pantry, eat in kitchen and more! Master Bedroom is located downstairs. Large Master Bath with built in Vanity, Double Sinks and Sep Shower/Tub. Family Room is wired for Surround Sound and so is the Covered Patio! This house has one of the very few homes in the community with a finished backyard - perfect for entertaining as well! Very close to shopping, restaurants, Emergency Room, new Freeway and more. Seriously! This house is waiting for YOU! Tenant to verify all issues pertinent to them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 W HARWELL Road have any available units?
5426 W HARWELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 W HARWELL Road have?
Some of 5426 W HARWELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 W HARWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
5426 W HARWELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 W HARWELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 5426 W HARWELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5426 W HARWELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 5426 W HARWELL Road offers parking.
Does 5426 W HARWELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 W HARWELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 W HARWELL Road have a pool?
No, 5426 W HARWELL Road does not have a pool.
Does 5426 W HARWELL Road have accessible units?
No, 5426 W HARWELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 W HARWELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 W HARWELL Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College