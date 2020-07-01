5426 W HARWELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This two story gem is waiting for you. The front room can be a formal living room. The kitchen is very open and a great for entertaining. Huge Island (You will love it!) w/plenty of seating, lots of counter space, 3 yr old appliances & walk in pantry, eat in kitchen and more! Master Bedroom is located downstairs. Large Master Bath with built in Vanity, Double Sinks and Sep Shower/Tub. Family Room is wired for Surround Sound and so is the Covered Patio! This house has one of the very few homes in the community with a finished backyard - perfect for entertaining as well! Very close to shopping, restaurants, Emergency Room, new Freeway and more. Seriously! This house is waiting for YOU! Tenant to verify all issues pertinent to them.