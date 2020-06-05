5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive

Amenities

Home sweet home! Fantastic two story home in the Stetson Valley community! wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, and neutral color palette throughout. Beautifully upgraded eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, rich espresso cabinetry, granite counters, walk in pantry, and center island with breakfast bar. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with plush carpeting. Master includes a walk in closet and spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Serene backyard is complete with a covered patio and low care landscape. This home is move in ready and waiting for your personal touches!