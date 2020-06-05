All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:33 PM

5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive

5424 West Hobby Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5424 West Hobby Horse Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Home sweet home! Fantastic two story home in the Stetson Valley community! wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, and neutral color palette throughout. Beautifully upgraded eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, rich espresso cabinetry, granite counters, walk in pantry, and center island with breakfast bar. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with plush carpeting. Master includes a walk in closet and spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Serene backyard is complete with a covered patio and low care landscape. This home is move in ready and waiting for your personal touches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have any available units?
5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have?
Some of 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive offers parking.
Does 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have a pool?
No, 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 W HOBBY HORSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
