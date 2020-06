Amenities

Very popular floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, large island, stainless Steel appliances, walk in pantry. Upstairs laundry room. In addition to the master BR there is a very large bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms share a ''Jack and Jill'' bathroom. Backyard has a pool with views of the mountain and greenbelt.New tiles and carpet throughout the house. No pets , Assisted animals only