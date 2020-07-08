5418 Fulton Street

This beautiful house located on a corner lot is a must-see. It has gorgeous granite countertops upgraded cherry oak cabinets and beautiful flooring in all the right places. Large laundry room with a sink and ceiling fans throughout beautiful split floor plan with the master bedroom being located down stairs and the two other bedrooms and loft are located upstairs. Plus a 2 car garage! Washer and Dryer included but not warranted for repairs. This home will not be available until May. It currently still has tenants so please do not bother them. No viewings until May. The security deposit is one month's rent plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease admin fee. City of PHOENIX tax of 2.30 has not been added to the monthly rent. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
