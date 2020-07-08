All apartments in Phoenix
5418 Fulton Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:55 PM

5418 Fulton Street

5418 West Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5418 West Fulton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful house located on a corner lot is a must-see. It has gorgeous granite countertops upgraded cherry oak cabinets and beautiful flooring in all the right places. Large laundry room with a sink and ceiling fans throughout beautiful split floor plan with the master bedroom being located down stairs and the two other bedrooms and loft are located upstairs. Plus a 2 car garage!
Washer and Dryer included but not warranted for repairs.
This home will not be available until May. It currently still has tenants so please do not bother them. No viewings until May.
The security deposit is one month's rent plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease admin fee.
City of PHOENIX tax of 2.30 has not been added to the monthly rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 Fulton Street have any available units?
5418 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5418 Fulton Street have?
Some of 5418 Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5418 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5418 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5418 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5418 Fulton Street offers parking.
Does 5418 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5418 Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 5418 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5418 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 5418 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5418 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
