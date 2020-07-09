5417 W WARNER Street

Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this charming new-build home in Phoenix! Link to 3D Tour: https my.matterport.com/show/?m=eQ7pCq1dYbJ&mls=1The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, vinyl plank style flooring on the 1st level, an open concept kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, and large great room perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms are upstairs, with a half bath located downstairs off the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and comes with a brand-new washer and dryer. There is a community park nearby and the home is located 1 mile from the 202 freeway. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a brand-new home! Muni Tax & Service Fee Total 4.3%.