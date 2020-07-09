All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5417 W WARNER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5417 W WARNER Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

5417 W WARNER Street

5417 West Warner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5417 West Warner Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Be the first to enjoy this charming new-build home in Phoenix! Link to 3D Tour: https my.matterport.com/show/?m=eQ7pCq1dYbJ&mls=1The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, vinyl plank style flooring on the 1st level, an open concept kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, and large great room perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms are upstairs, with a half bath located downstairs off the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and comes with a brand-new washer and dryer. There is a community park nearby and the home is located 1 mile from the 202 freeway. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a brand-new home! Muni Tax & Service Fee Total 4.3%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 W WARNER Street have any available units?
5417 W WARNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 W WARNER Street have?
Some of 5417 W WARNER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 W WARNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
5417 W WARNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 W WARNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 5417 W WARNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5417 W WARNER Street offer parking?
No, 5417 W WARNER Street does not offer parking.
Does 5417 W WARNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 W WARNER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 W WARNER Street have a pool?
No, 5417 W WARNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 5417 W WARNER Street have accessible units?
No, 5417 W WARNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 W WARNER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 W WARNER Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College