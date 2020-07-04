All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 541 West Monte Vista Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
541 West Monte Vista Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:40 PM

541 West Monte Vista Road

541 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Willo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

541 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently renovated 1926 One Bedroom in the Historic Willo Neighborhood. One Bedroom One Bath, 2 walk in closets, new quartz counter tops in the kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, and the original hardwood floors throughout.
3D Home Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/dce14f7b-b85a-49b8-8eb4-04bde349b53f/?utm_source=captureapp

For questions please contact Maria via text/call at 623.570.3817. NO CATS or DOGS. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash of $50.00 a month or tax/admin fee of 5% each month. Professionally managed by Atlas, AZ. Apply online at www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 West Monte Vista Road have any available units?
541 West Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 West Monte Vista Road have?
Some of 541 West Monte Vista Road's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 West Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
541 West Monte Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 West Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 541 West Monte Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 541 West Monte Vista Road offer parking?
No, 541 West Monte Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 541 West Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 West Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 West Monte Vista Road have a pool?
No, 541 West Monte Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 541 West Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 541 West Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 541 West Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College