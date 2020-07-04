541 West Monte Vista Road

Amenities
Recently renovated 1926 One Bedroom in the Historic Willo Neighborhood. One Bedroom One Bath, 2 walk in closets, new quartz counter tops in the kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, and the original hardwood floors throughout.
3D Home Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/dce14f7b-b85a-49b8-8eb4-04bde349b53f/?utm_source=captureapp
For questions please contact Maria via text/call at 623.570.3817. NO CATS or DOGS. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash of $50.00 a month or tax/admin fee of 5% each month. Professionally managed by Atlas, AZ. Apply online at www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.