5406 West Grenadine Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a great floor plan, 2 car garage, low maintenance yard in a well kept community and best of all no neighbors behind you! Neutral tones throughout, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen opens to great room, lots of natural light and high ceilings make this home feel spacious.

Bring your own refrigerator and washer/dryer.



Total monthly rent payment is $1280/mo includes tax and monthly management fee.



Applications can be submitted online at rpmprivatewealthaz.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1280, Security Deposit: $1280, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.