All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5406 West Grenadine Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5406 West Grenadine Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

5406 West Grenadine Road

5406 West Grenadine Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

5406 West Grenadine Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a great floor plan, 2 car garage, low maintenance yard in a well kept community and best of all no neighbors behind you! Neutral tones throughout, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen opens to great room, lots of natural light and high ceilings make this home feel spacious.
Bring your own refrigerator and washer/dryer.

Total monthly rent payment is $1280/mo includes tax and monthly management fee.

Applications can be submitted online at rpmprivatewealthaz.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1280, Security Deposit: $1280, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 West Grenadine Road have any available units?
5406 West Grenadine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 West Grenadine Road have?
Some of 5406 West Grenadine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 West Grenadine Road currently offering any rent specials?
5406 West Grenadine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 West Grenadine Road pet-friendly?
No, 5406 West Grenadine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5406 West Grenadine Road offer parking?
Yes, 5406 West Grenadine Road offers parking.
Does 5406 West Grenadine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5406 West Grenadine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 West Grenadine Road have a pool?
No, 5406 West Grenadine Road does not have a pool.
Does 5406 West Grenadine Road have accessible units?
No, 5406 West Grenadine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 West Grenadine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 West Grenadine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College