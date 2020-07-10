All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36

5402 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5402 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great property in East Phoenix just a few minutes from South Scottsdale, Papago Park and Tempe. Open great room floor-plan features two master suites each with their own private bathrooms. Tile flooring, custom paint, fans throughout, stainless steel appliances and a large front porch with storage closet are just a few of the amenities. Ready for you to call home! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 have any available units?
5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 currently offering any rent specials?
5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 pet-friendly?
No, 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 offer parking?
No, 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 does not offer parking.
Does 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 have a pool?
No, 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 does not have a pool.
Does 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 have accessible units?
No, 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5402 E. Windsor Ave # 36 does not have units with air conditioning.

