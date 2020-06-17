537 W Granada Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect for an office/ dance studio or just extra playroom. The ideas are limitless! This home has newly polished concrete floors in both the main house and guest studio. Main house has 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with large wrap around living room and dining room space. Kitchen comes with gas stove, fridge and dishwasher. Covered Patio and large grass yard. Studio has a sink and counter built in . Washer and dryer and included! Very easy access to I-10 and along the bus route. Rent does but include rent tax. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.