537 W Granada Road
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:44 PM

537 W Granada Road

537 West Granada Road · No Longer Available
Location

537 West Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect for an office/ dance studio or just extra playroom. The ideas are limitless! This home has newly polished concrete floors in both the main house and guest studio. Main house has 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with large wrap around living room and dining room space. Kitchen comes with gas stove, fridge and dishwasher. Covered Patio and large grass yard. Studio has a sink and counter built in . Washer and dryer and included! Very easy access to I-10 and along the bus route. Rent does but include rent tax. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 W Granada Road have any available units?
537 W Granada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 W Granada Road have?
Some of 537 W Granada Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 W Granada Road currently offering any rent specials?
537 W Granada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 W Granada Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 W Granada Road is pet friendly.
Does 537 W Granada Road offer parking?
No, 537 W Granada Road does not offer parking.
Does 537 W Granada Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 W Granada Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 W Granada Road have a pool?
No, 537 W Granada Road does not have a pool.
Does 537 W Granada Road have accessible units?
No, 537 W Granada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 537 W Granada Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 W Granada Road has units with dishwashers.
