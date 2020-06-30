5326 N LAS CASITAS Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Easy Access Location To Shopping, Grocery Stores 1 Story, Upgraded Patio Home, Design Level Crown, Base and Door Molding Throughout, Skylights. 2 Walk In Closets In the Master Bedroom. 2 Car Garage.Community Pool. Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer. Home Warranty for Quick Repairs. Kitchen has 3 Roundabout Cabinets, Pull Out Drawers in Pantry, Cabinet and Under Sink, Bedrooms are Carpeted, the remainder is 18x 18 inch tiles. Lighted-Covered Patio 3 Month Minimum. Rent For Winter OR For a year.Rent Unfurnished For $1,995 Plus Utilities OR Rent Fully Furnished is $4,500 a month, includes up to $150 total in Utilities per month.