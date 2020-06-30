All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5326 N LAS CASITAS Place
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:43 PM

5326 N LAS CASITAS Place

5326 North Las Casitas Place · No Longer Available
Location

5326 North Las Casitas Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Easy Access Location To Shopping, Grocery Stores 1 Story, Upgraded Patio Home, Design Level Crown, Base and Door Molding Throughout, Skylights. 2 Walk In Closets In the Master Bedroom. 2 Car Garage.Community Pool. Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer. Home Warranty for Quick Repairs. Kitchen has 3 Roundabout Cabinets, Pull Out Drawers in Pantry, Cabinet and Under Sink, Bedrooms are Carpeted, the remainder is 18x 18 inch tiles. Lighted-Covered Patio 3 Month Minimum. Rent For Winter OR For a year.Rent Unfurnished For $1,995 Plus Utilities OR Rent Fully Furnished is $4,500 a month, includes up to $150 total in Utilities per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place have any available units?
5326 N LAS CASITAS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place have?
Some of 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place currently offering any rent specials?
5326 N LAS CASITAS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place pet-friendly?
No, 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place offer parking?
Yes, 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place offers parking.
Does 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place have a pool?
Yes, 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place has a pool.
Does 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place have accessible units?
No, 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 N LAS CASITAS Place has units with dishwashers.

