RECENTLY REMODELED AND VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH WITH NICE YARD AT ENTRANCE. NEW PICTURES TO BE POSTED BY 12/17/17!!! FULLY SECURED FOR YOUR CHILDREN AND PETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. TENANT TO PROVIDE WASHER AND DRYER SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM OUTSIDE HOME IN COURTYARD STORAGE ROOM. EXCELLENT LOCATION EASY FREEWAY ACCESS TO GET AROUND THE VALLEY. LOTS OF SHOPPING CLOSE BY. VERY NICE!! WON'T LAST....MUST SEE. Tenant can use security system and pay the monthly amount for notification to their cell phone. GREAT system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street have any available units?
5310 W BELLEVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street have?
Some of 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
5310 W BELLEVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street is pet friendly.
Does 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street offer parking?
No, 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street does not offer parking.
Does 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street have a pool?
No, 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 W BELLEVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
