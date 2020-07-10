5310 W BELLEVIEW Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RECENTLY REMODELED AND VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH WITH NICE YARD AT ENTRANCE. NEW PICTURES TO BE POSTED BY 12/17/17!!! FULLY SECURED FOR YOUR CHILDREN AND PETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. TENANT TO PROVIDE WASHER AND DRYER SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM OUTSIDE HOME IN COURTYARD STORAGE ROOM. EXCELLENT LOCATION EASY FREEWAY ACCESS TO GET AROUND THE VALLEY. LOTS OF SHOPPING CLOSE BY. VERY NICE!! WON'T LAST....MUST SEE. Tenant can use security system and pay the monthly amount for notification to their cell phone. GREAT system.