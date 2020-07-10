5305 South 8th Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a living room and a kitchen open to the family room. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. With a low maintenance yard and just minutes from 17, 10, South Mountain Park & Preserve and all that downtown Phoenix has to offer this house is sure to go fast!



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1000

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee (non - refundable) + $10 pet rent will apply. 1 Small dog only

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

