Phoenix, AZ
5305 South 8th Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

5305 South 8th Drive

5305 South 8th Drive · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5305 South 8th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a living room and a kitchen open to the family room. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. With a low maintenance yard and just minutes from 17, 10, South Mountain Park & Preserve and all that downtown Phoenix has to offer this house is sure to go fast!

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1000
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee (non - refundable) + $10 pet rent will apply. 1 Small dog only
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 South 8th Drive have any available units?
5305 South 8th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5305 South 8th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5305 South 8th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 South 8th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 South 8th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5305 South 8th Drive offer parking?
No, 5305 South 8th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5305 South 8th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 South 8th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 South 8th Drive have a pool?
No, 5305 South 8th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5305 South 8th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5305 South 8th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 South 8th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 South 8th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 South 8th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 South 8th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

