Phoenix, AZ
5303 W Hasan Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:41 PM

5303 W Hasan Drive

5303 West Hasan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5303 West Hasan Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
This Charming 3bd 2ba Home Opens into a Great Living Room Space with Vaulted Ceilings. Just over 1600 sq ft with Fantastic Layout. Eat-In Kitchen Has Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and an additional Dining Space. Extra Den Area Provides the Space Needed for an In Home Office. Covered Patio with a Lush Backyard full of Mature Desert Plants and open View Fence looking out Onto the Community Greenbelt. Park for the Kids just down the Street. Washer and Dryer Included! Near Shopping, Restaurants and the New 202. This One is a Beauty and will Go Fast! Rent $1475/month Security Deposit $1475 One time Admin Fee $150 Application $55/adult Pets welcome with $300 Non Refundable Deposit Please Schedule Showing through shomojo or call Kristi 320-267-1943 Available Immediately!! Please Watch Video Walkthrough!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 W Hasan Drive have any available units?
5303 W Hasan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5303 W Hasan Drive have?
Some of 5303 W Hasan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 W Hasan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5303 W Hasan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 W Hasan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5303 W Hasan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5303 W Hasan Drive offer parking?
No, 5303 W Hasan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5303 W Hasan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5303 W Hasan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 W Hasan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5303 W Hasan Drive has a pool.
Does 5303 W Hasan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5303 W Hasan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 W Hasan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 W Hasan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
