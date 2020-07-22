5303 W Hasan Drive

Amenities

This Charming 3bd 2ba Home Opens into a Great Living Room Space with Vaulted Ceilings. Just over 1600 sq ft with Fantastic Layout. Eat-In Kitchen Has Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and an additional Dining Space. Extra Den Area Provides the Space Needed for an In Home Office. Covered Patio with a Lush Backyard full of Mature Desert Plants and open View Fence looking out Onto the Community Greenbelt. Park for the Kids just down the Street. Washer and Dryer Included! Near Shopping, Restaurants and the New 202. This One is a Beauty and will Go Fast! Rent $1475/month Security Deposit $1475 One time Admin Fee $150 Application $55/adult Pets welcome with $300 Non Refundable Deposit Please Schedule Showing through shomojo or call Kristi 320-267-1943 Available Immediately!! Please Watch Video Walkthrough!