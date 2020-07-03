All apartments in Phoenix
5301 N 43RD Place

5301 North 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

5301 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
LOCATION! Situated in a quiet family friendly Arcadia area neighborhood, this 3 bed/3 bath home welcomes the sun every morning as it rises over CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN. Whether you are in the kitchen, living room, play room, or sitting out on the patio near the sparkling pool, you'll have a front row seat. The master bedroom features an extra room that can be used as an office, exercise room...the possibilities are endless. The heart of any home is the kitchen and there's plenty of room to gather around the large kitchen island. The play room is a great place for kids to gather, watch TV, play video games, etc. The backyard oasis features manicured gardens, pool with waterfall, hot tub, ramada with built in kitchen/BBQ area and lots of room for guests and kids to play. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 N 43RD Place have any available units?
5301 N 43RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 N 43RD Place have?
Some of 5301 N 43RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 N 43RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
5301 N 43RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 N 43RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 5301 N 43RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5301 N 43RD Place offer parking?
No, 5301 N 43RD Place does not offer parking.
Does 5301 N 43RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 N 43RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 N 43RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 5301 N 43RD Place has a pool.
Does 5301 N 43RD Place have accessible units?
No, 5301 N 43RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 N 43RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 N 43RD Place has units with dishwashers.

