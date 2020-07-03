5301 N 43RD Place

Amenities

LOCATION! Situated in a quiet family friendly Arcadia area neighborhood, this 3 bed/3 bath home welcomes the sun every morning as it rises over CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN. Whether you are in the kitchen, living room, play room, or sitting out on the patio near the sparkling pool, you'll have a front row seat. The master bedroom features an extra room that can be used as an office, exercise room...the possibilities are endless. The heart of any home is the kitchen and there's plenty of room to gather around the large kitchen island. The play room is a great place for kids to gather, watch TV, play video games, etc. The backyard oasis features manicured gardens, pool with waterfall, hot tub, ramada with built in kitchen/BBQ area and lots of room for guests and kids to play. This is a must see!