528 W Michelle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is ready for immediate move in. Located near shopping, dining and freeways. Walking distance to a park. This spacious house offers skylights to provide natural light throughout. Open kitchen with lots of counter space (granite counter tops) and cabinets including large breakfast bar with gas cook top. Living and dining rooms with custom window treatments. Master bedroom has walk in closet off of master bedroom. Elegant master bathroom with dual sinks. Large tub with window, tile surround and separate shower with matching tile. Each bedroom offers plenty of closet space. Walk outside from the living room onto a large covered patio area with an outdoor counter, perfect for family get-togethers. Easy care landscape with fruit trees.