528 W Michelle Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

528 W Michelle Dr

528 West Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

528 West Michelle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is ready for immediate move in. Located near shopping, dining and freeways. Walking distance to a park. This spacious house offers skylights to provide natural light throughout. Open kitchen with lots of counter space (granite counter tops) and cabinets including large breakfast bar with gas cook top. Living and dining rooms with custom window treatments. Master bedroom has walk in closet off of master bedroom. Elegant master bathroom with dual sinks. Large tub with window, tile surround and separate shower with matching tile. Each bedroom offers plenty of closet space. Walk outside from the living room onto a large covered patio area with an outdoor counter, perfect for family get-togethers. Easy care landscape with fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 W Michelle Dr have any available units?
528 W Michelle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 W Michelle Dr have?
Some of 528 W Michelle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 W Michelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
528 W Michelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 W Michelle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 W Michelle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 528 W Michelle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 528 W Michelle Dr offers parking.
Does 528 W Michelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 W Michelle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 W Michelle Dr have a pool?
No, 528 W Michelle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 528 W Michelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 528 W Michelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 528 W Michelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 W Michelle Dr has units with dishwashers.
