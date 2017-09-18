All apartments in Phoenix
5265 N 42ND DR

5265 North 42nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5265 North 42nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4645d1a07a ---- Newer built home just minutes from GCU and major freeway access making it convenient for not just students but anyone! The home as a spacious floor plan with tile in all the right areas. Not included in the bedroom count is a den/playroom located just off the living room. The kitchen is complete with all the necessary appliances. This is a MUST see if you need a home in this area! If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit http://metrowb.com/flipbook/?page=1 ***No Housing Vouchers*** 2 Bath 3 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5265 N 42ND DR have any available units?
5265 N 42ND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5265 N 42ND DR currently offering any rent specials?
5265 N 42ND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5265 N 42ND DR pet-friendly?
No, 5265 N 42ND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5265 N 42ND DR offer parking?
No, 5265 N 42ND DR does not offer parking.
Does 5265 N 42ND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5265 N 42ND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5265 N 42ND DR have a pool?
No, 5265 N 42ND DR does not have a pool.
Does 5265 N 42ND DR have accessible units?
No, 5265 N 42ND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5265 N 42ND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5265 N 42ND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5265 N 42ND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5265 N 42ND DR does not have units with air conditioning.

