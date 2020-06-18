All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 526 East Utopia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
526 East Utopia Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:18 PM

526 East Utopia Road

526 East Utopia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

526 East Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 East Utopia Road have any available units?
526 East Utopia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 526 East Utopia Road currently offering any rent specials?
526 East Utopia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 East Utopia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 East Utopia Road is pet friendly.
Does 526 East Utopia Road offer parking?
No, 526 East Utopia Road does not offer parking.
Does 526 East Utopia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 East Utopia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 East Utopia Road have a pool?
No, 526 East Utopia Road does not have a pool.
Does 526 East Utopia Road have accessible units?
No, 526 East Utopia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 526 East Utopia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 East Utopia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 East Utopia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 East Utopia Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College