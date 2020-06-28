Rent Calculator
526 E MILADA Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
526 E MILADA Drive
526 East Milada Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
526 East Milada Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 4 bedroom home boast many family/gathering areas. Spacious loft on 2nd floor. Very large pantry space. Private spacious covered patio in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 526 E MILADA Drive have any available units?
526 E MILADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 526 E MILADA Drive have?
Some of 526 E MILADA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 526 E MILADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
526 E MILADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 E MILADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 526 E MILADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 526 E MILADA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 526 E MILADA Drive offers parking.
Does 526 E MILADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 E MILADA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 E MILADA Drive have a pool?
No, 526 E MILADA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 526 E MILADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 526 E MILADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 526 E MILADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 E MILADA Drive has units with dishwashers.
