Amenities

pet friendly garage game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Large 5 bedroom home with 4 bedrooms upstairs plus game room and one bedroom with full bath on the first floor. Each bedroom has walking in closets. 3 car garage with room for storage. Freshly pained and professionally cleaned with Appliances include Refrigerator, washer and drier. Pet friendly just contact Lister for details. Professionally managed this house will not remain on the market for very long. Will be available to move in after first week on February.



(RLNE4652488)