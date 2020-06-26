All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5240 E Tierra Buena Lane
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

5240 E Tierra Buena Lane

5240 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5240 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On oversized premium corner lot. Located in the coveted 85254 zip code. New interior paint. Flooring with 20 x 20 inch porcelain tile along with tiled baseboards. Living Room / Great Room has built-in niches, fireplace and recessed lighting. Top quality natural wood shutters throughout. Water softener and reverse osmosis drinking system. Extra storage cabinets in garage. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. All cabinetry throughout restained June 2019. Newly installed tiled master shower. Tenant to verify schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane have any available units?
5240 E Tierra Buena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane have?
Some of 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5240 E Tierra Buena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane offers parking.
Does 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane have a pool?
No, 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane have accessible units?
No, 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5240 E Tierra Buena Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College