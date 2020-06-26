5240 E Tierra Buena Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

On oversized premium corner lot. Located in the coveted 85254 zip code. New interior paint. Flooring with 20 x 20 inch porcelain tile along with tiled baseboards. Living Room / Great Room has built-in niches, fireplace and recessed lighting. Top quality natural wood shutters throughout. Water softener and reverse osmosis drinking system. Extra storage cabinets in garage. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. All cabinetry throughout restained June 2019. Newly installed tiled master shower. Tenant to verify schools