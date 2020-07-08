522 W CORONADO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming rental available 5/1/2020. Historic Willo District is now one of the most highly desired areas to live! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & eat-in kitchen! Every room is light, cheerful & bright, w/ original casement windows.Original historic details from 1940 include: dairy delivery box, ironing board in closet, phone shelf in hallway, & linen storage. Willo has everything downtown has to offer w/i walking/biking distance, impeccably maintained streets, easy access to hip restaurants, museums, galleries, golf, parks, event venues and freeways! You'll love the quaint neighborhood charm w/ mature trees, beautiful landscaping, clean streets & friendly neighbors while being in the center of AZ culture and activity!It is a safe, peaceful refuge in today's uncertain,often hectic times