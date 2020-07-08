All apartments in Phoenix
522 W CORONADO Road
522 W CORONADO Road

522 West Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

522 West Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming rental available 5/1/2020. Historic Willo District is now one of the most highly desired areas to live! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & eat-in kitchen! Every room is light, cheerful & bright, w/ original casement windows.Original historic details from 1940 include: dairy delivery box, ironing board in closet, phone shelf in hallway, & linen storage. Willo has everything downtown has to offer w/i walking/biking distance, impeccably maintained streets, easy access to hip restaurants, museums, galleries, golf, parks, event venues and freeways! You'll love the quaint neighborhood charm w/ mature trees, beautiful landscaping, clean streets & friendly neighbors while being in the center of AZ culture and activity!It is a safe, peaceful refuge in today's uncertain,often hectic times

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W CORONADO Road have any available units?
522 W CORONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 W CORONADO Road have?
Some of 522 W CORONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 W CORONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
522 W CORONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W CORONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 522 W CORONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 522 W CORONADO Road offer parking?
No, 522 W CORONADO Road does not offer parking.
Does 522 W CORONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W CORONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W CORONADO Road have a pool?
No, 522 W CORONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 522 W CORONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 522 W CORONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W CORONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 W CORONADO Road has units with dishwashers.

