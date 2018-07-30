5205 W IAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

House was just painted interior. Updating the kitchen with granite and bathrooms. New carpet installed Dec 2019. Cabinets will be all white. Stainsteell appliances. This home has been professionally landscaped and has a private backyard with a pebble tech pool, beautiful desert landscaping, and flagstone patio. This great floor plan is open and bright with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen and entry are tiled and has maple cabinets with a darker honey glaze. Kitchen has black appliances. Ceiling fans. Home has beautiful views of South Mountain and the Estrella Mountains. Close to shopping, downtown, airport and thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails.