Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5205 N 24TH Street

5205 North 24th Street · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5205 North 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY!!! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (Jan - April $3,250) (May, Oct - Nov $2,500) (June - Sept $1,750). 2nd floor end unit offers you luxury at its finest with an open concept Completely renovated in 2019 with top of the line design, brand new HVAC and appliances throughout! Master bath has tub/shower option. Enjoy walking out your front door to the Biltmore Fashion Park for shopping, dining, and movies. Serene community offers two pools and spas, one being heated, tennis courts, work out facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 N 24TH Street have any available units?
5205 N 24TH Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5205 N 24TH Street have?
Some of 5205 N 24TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 N 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5205 N 24TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 N 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5205 N 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5205 N 24TH Street offer parking?
No, 5205 N 24TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5205 N 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 N 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 N 24TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5205 N 24TH Street has a pool.
Does 5205 N 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5205 N 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 N 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 N 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
