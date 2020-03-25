5205 N 24TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY!!! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (Jan - April $3,250) (May, Oct - Nov $2,500) (June - Sept $1,750). 2nd floor end unit offers you luxury at its finest with an open concept Completely renovated in 2019 with top of the line design, brand new HVAC and appliances throughout! Master bath has tub/shower option. Enjoy walking out your front door to the Biltmore Fashion Park for shopping, dining, and movies. Serene community offers two pools and spas, one being heated, tennis courts, work out facility.