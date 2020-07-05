5202 N 8th Pl #49

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool

1 bedroom 1 bath fully remodeled condominium in Imperial Plaza (Kensington Condominiums) is available for immediate move in! - 1 bedroom 1 bath fully remodeled condominium in Imperial Plaza (Kensington Condominiums) is available for immediate move in! This unit has been completely redone to include flooring, custom cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel applicances with flat top stove, and new paint. The master shower is walk in and tiled. The unit also has a over sized patio. Water and trash is included in the rent. There is also a coin operated laundry room available on the grounds. This complex also has a community pool. Property is located near restaurants, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Unit is UNFURNISHED!



No Cats Allowed



