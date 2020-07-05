All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5202 N 8th Pl #49
5202 N 8th Pl #49

5202 N 8th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5202 N 8th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
1 bedroom 1 bath fully remodeled condominium in Imperial Plaza (Kensington Condominiums) is available for immediate move in! - 1 bedroom 1 bath fully remodeled condominium in Imperial Plaza (Kensington Condominiums) is available for immediate move in! This unit has been completely redone to include flooring, custom cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel applicances with flat top stove, and new paint. The master shower is walk in and tiled. The unit also has a over sized patio. Water and trash is included in the rent. There is also a coin operated laundry room available on the grounds. This complex also has a community pool. Property is located near restaurants, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Unit is UNFURNISHED!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3946965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 N 8th Pl #49 have any available units?
5202 N 8th Pl #49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 N 8th Pl #49 have?
Some of 5202 N 8th Pl #49's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 N 8th Pl #49 currently offering any rent specials?
5202 N 8th Pl #49 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 N 8th Pl #49 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 N 8th Pl #49 is pet friendly.
Does 5202 N 8th Pl #49 offer parking?
No, 5202 N 8th Pl #49 does not offer parking.
Does 5202 N 8th Pl #49 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 N 8th Pl #49 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 N 8th Pl #49 have a pool?
Yes, 5202 N 8th Pl #49 has a pool.
Does 5202 N 8th Pl #49 have accessible units?
No, 5202 N 8th Pl #49 does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 N 8th Pl #49 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 N 8th Pl #49 does not have units with dishwashers.

