Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

520 E Purdue Ave #5

520 E Purdue Ave · No Longer Available
Location

520 E Purdue Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath All UTILITIES IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Call or Text RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - New Remolded Kitchen, New windows, New bathroom, New AC Units. SORRY NO PETS!!

Cross Street: Cave Creek Rd & Hatcher Rd: Directions: North on 7th St, West on Purdue Ave to Property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E Purdue Ave #5 have any available units?
520 E Purdue Ave #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 520 E Purdue Ave #5 currently offering any rent specials?
520 E Purdue Ave #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E Purdue Ave #5 pet-friendly?
No, 520 E Purdue Ave #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 520 E Purdue Ave #5 offer parking?
No, 520 E Purdue Ave #5 does not offer parking.
Does 520 E Purdue Ave #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E Purdue Ave #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E Purdue Ave #5 have a pool?
No, 520 E Purdue Ave #5 does not have a pool.
Does 520 E Purdue Ave #5 have accessible units?
No, 520 E Purdue Ave #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E Purdue Ave #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 E Purdue Ave #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 E Purdue Ave #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 E Purdue Ave #5 has units with air conditioning.
