5166 East Monte Vista Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated townhouse features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private fenced patio, two car carport, indoor laundry with full-size washer and dryer, refrigerator also included. Freshly painted with tile throughout, remodeled kitchen and master bath, new A/C and community pool.



Near Papago Park, Pheonix Zoo, Desert Botanical Gardens, Tempe Town Lake, Camelback Mountian, Arcadia, Old Town Scottsdale, hard to beat this location.



HOA has a limit of two dogs and no "aggressive" breeds.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.