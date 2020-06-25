All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:57 PM

5166 East Monte Vista Road

5166 East Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

5166 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated townhouse features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private fenced patio, two car carport, indoor laundry with full-size washer and dryer, refrigerator also included. Freshly painted with tile throughout, remodeled kitchen and master bath, new A/C and community pool.

Near Papago Park, Pheonix Zoo, Desert Botanical Gardens, Tempe Town Lake, Camelback Mountian, Arcadia, Old Town Scottsdale, hard to beat this location.

HOA has a limit of two dogs and no "aggressive" breeds.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5166 East Monte Vista Road have any available units?
5166 East Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5166 East Monte Vista Road have?
Some of 5166 East Monte Vista Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5166 East Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
5166 East Monte Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5166 East Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5166 East Monte Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 5166 East Monte Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 5166 East Monte Vista Road offers parking.
Does 5166 East Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5166 East Monte Vista Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5166 East Monte Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 5166 East Monte Vista Road has a pool.
Does 5166 East Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 5166 East Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5166 East Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5166 East Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
